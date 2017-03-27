Fire breaks out in Buffalo home, spreads to 3 nearby houses
Fire crews in Buffalo remain at the scene of a blaze that started in a home before dawn and spread to three neighboring houses. Firefighters were called out around 5 a.m. Friday for a report of a fire at a home on Jewett Avenue on the city's east side.
