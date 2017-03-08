Erie County DA John Flynn's Plea for ...

Erie County DA John Flynn's Plea for Ridesharing

13 hrs ago

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn made a passionate plea for ridesharing following the 2-6 year sentence for Dennis Xenos which resulted in the death of Christopher Russo in 2016. "We need to think long and hard about ridesharing in this state," Flynn said.

