ensemble mise-en to make Buffalo-area...

ensemble mise-en to make Buffalo-area debut at UB

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: UB Reporter

The concert, presented by the Department of Music and The Robert and Carol Morris Center for 21st Century Music, will take place at 7:30 p.m. in Lippes Concert Hall in Slee Hall, North Campus. The program for the UB performance will be made available on the Slee Hall website as soon as it is available.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UB Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where did Tbird go? 13 hr henu 12
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sun jersey city 20,895
Big Amherst scam Sun Weinstein 2
Where's Melania Trump's Birth Certificate? Mar 11 John 13
Loony Toons Bauere Demoted Mar 10 Night Heat 8
News HEALTH: Man bitten by coyote on Sweeney Street ... (Apr '09) Mar 9 SWT 48
News Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino Unveils $40M Expansion Mar 9 Yomann 1
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Erie County was issued at March 13 at 7:34PM EDT

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,789 • Total comments across all topics: 279,527,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC