ensemble mise-en to make Buffalo-area debut at UB
The concert, presented by the Department of Music and The Robert and Carol Morris Center for 21st Century Music, will take place at 7:30 p.m. in Lippes Concert Hall in Slee Hall, North Campus. The program for the UB performance will be made available on the Slee Hall website as soon as it is available.
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where did Tbird go?
|13 hr
|henu
|12
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sun
|jersey city
|20,895
|Big Amherst scam
|Sun
|Weinstein
|2
|Where's Melania Trump's Birth Certificate?
|Mar 11
|John
|13
|Loony Toons Bauere Demoted
|Mar 10
|Night Heat
|8
|HEALTH: Man bitten by coyote on Sweeney Street ... (Apr '09)
|Mar 9
|SWT
|48
|Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino Unveils $40M Expansion
|Mar 9
|Yomann
|1
