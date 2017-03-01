Elmwood Village Hearing on Ciminelli'...

Elmwood Village Hearing on Ciminelli's Reverie Project

Buffalo, NY A long awaited public hearing will be held Thursday evening at 6pm on Ciminelli Real Estate's Reverie project. The four-story mixed use building, which includes retaill space and residential units, would occupy the former J.P. Bullfeathers site on Elmwood Avenue near Bidwell Parkway.

