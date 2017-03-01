Elmwood Village Hearing on Ciminelli's Reverie Project
Buffalo, NY A long awaited public hearing will be held Thursday evening at 6pm on Ciminelli Real Estate's Reverie project. The four-story mixed use building, which includes retaill space and residential units, would occupy the former J.P. Bullfeathers site on Elmwood Avenue near Bidwell Parkway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 min
|Granny is a fruit...
|20,865
|Will Trump be impeached by the end of the year?
|37 min
|sam horn
|33
|Why don't you guys have any Tim Hortons?
|2 hr
|Tim Hortons depri...
|3
|any girl phonesex with this guy? (Mar '13)
|14 hr
|Name
|137
|Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16)
|Thu
|Tom Tom
|93
|Daily life of Joe Dooshbag Conservative Republican
|Thu
|Joe
|19
|Hon. Sam Hoyt Aborted Secret Love Child w/ Unde... (Aug '08)
|Wed
|Bob 91
|11
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC