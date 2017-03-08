Ed Sheeran tour dates include one Upstate NY concert
Ed Sheeran announced his 2017 tour dates Wednesday, featuring 48 concerts this summer and fall in North America. The singer-songwriter will just make one Upstate New York stop on July 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo.
