East Syracuse stabbing suspect charge...

East Syracuse stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

A stabbing suspect who fled from Central New York to the Canadian border has been charged with attempted murder, police said. Todd J. Corron II has been charged with attempting to stab a 25-year-old woman to death at her East Syracuse home on Thursday afternoon, said the DeWitt Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Big Amherst scam 3 hr Art Bouler 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 18 hr jersey city 20,887
Where's Melania Trump's Birth Certificate? 18 hr John 13
Loony Toons Bauere Demoted Fri Night Heat 8
News HEALTH: Man bitten by coyote on Sweeney Street ... (Apr '09) Mar 9 SWT 48
News Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino Unveils $40M Expansion Mar 9 Yomann 1
News Double shooting in North Buffalo (Mar '09) Mar 9 Yomann 199
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Erie County was issued at March 11 at 11:16PM EDT

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,690 • Total comments across all topics: 279,486,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC