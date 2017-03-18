Displaced Lafayette-Burton Residents Get Leg Up from Community Fundraiser
"We were shocked and petrified and thought, 'Is this really what happened? How can we support these families,'" said Juweria Dahir. H.E.A.L. International volunteers Juweria Dahir and Laila Ismail were referencing the the-alarm fire at the Lafayette-Burton Apartments last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Big Dick
|20,926
|NEW! Kingsmen MC Top Ten List! MUST READ! (Nov '08)
|Sat
|Night Heat
|139
|A day without liberals
|Sat
|Night Heat
|3
|southeast works cover-up (Oct '12)
|Fri
|Conspiracy
|535
|Red alert snow storm
|Mar 16
|BLIZZARDBUSTER
|3
|Advocates concerned about unaccompanied minors ...
|Mar 16
|what Fluffy doing...
|1
|Loony Toons Bauere Demoted
|Mar 15
|Night Heat
|12
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC