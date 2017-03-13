DA, NYSP Warn of Phone Scam

In this Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017 photo, Farhad Azima, Iranian director and screenwriter of the animated film, "Battle of the Persian Gulf II," shows a clip from the movie on his cell phone during an interview with The Associated Press, at his office in Tehran, Iran. The film, that was four years in the making, imagines a devastating response to an American attack on the country's nuclear program.

