Cuomo calls anti-Semitic attack "reprehensible"
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says a recent rash of anti-Semitic acts in the United States is "reprehensible" and his state will have no tolerance for them. In a visit to Israel on Sunday, Cuomo made his first comments following the toppling of headstones at a Jewish cemetery this weekend in Brooklyn.
