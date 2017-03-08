Concerns Over Airbnb Lead to Upcoming Public Meeting
Even though Airbnb, the popular short-term lodging company, is legal in Buffalo it faces challenges from some owners of places such as bed and breakfast establishments. At Tuesday's Buffalo Common Council Meeting, leaders moved to send a discussion of Airbnb's rental policy to a committee which is open to the public to discuss various concerns.
Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
