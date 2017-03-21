Comptroller's Office Employees to be Paid for March 10th
Buffalo, NY On March 10th, about 30 employees of the Erie County Comptroller's Office were sent home because of bedbug fumigation. There was controversy over whether they would have to take time off as a result.
