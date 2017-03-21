Comptroller's Office Employees to be ...

Comptroller's Office Employees to be Paid for March 10th

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Buffalo, NY On March 10th, about 30 employees of the Erie County Comptroller's Office were sent home because of bedbug fumigation. There was controversy over whether they would have to take time off as a result.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Advocates concerned about unaccompanied minors ... 7 hr Oklahoma City Bom... 3
News Young mother, seeking a new life, wants happy h... (Dec '11) 9 hr lol 92
Kingsmen - DON'T READ 14 hr Night Heat 3
Review: E Square Capital (Jul '08) 22 hr pnjk0102 22
Review: Cover Connection 22 hr pepe 1
Why don't you guys have any Tim Hortons? Mon Buck Rohde 7
A day without liberals Mon lol 6
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,406 • Total comments across all topics: 279,713,864

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC