Community Leaders Calling on Congress to Keep ACA and Funding to Medicaid
More than two dozen Buffalo residents, along with clergy, health care providers and community leaders want to make their feelings clear on proposed health care cuts. "When you talk about rolling back and taking back all the affordable opportunities that we have, in their current plan, roughly 14 million people will lose health care, and that's not right," said NAACP Buffalo Chapter President Reverend Mark Blue.
