Collins to Appear in Town Hall--on CNN
Buffalo, NY Congressman Chris Collins says he will take part in a town hall on CNN Thursday night. He says the town hall will be more orderly as compared to ordinary town halls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|African-Americans like poverty
|30 min
|Buck Rohde
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|51 min
|WAR ON JESUS
|20,902
|southeast works cover-up (Oct '12)
|7 hr
|Conspiracy
|532
|Gay Skype Fun (Aug '15)
|22 hr
|collegedude123
|2
|3 Shot at Genesee and Eller
|Tue
|Your Name Here
|6
|Loony Toons Bauere Demoted
|Tue
|Night Heat
|10
|Red alert snow storm
|Mon
|Night Heat
|2
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC