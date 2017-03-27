College alters sign bearing Obamas-bashing Trump ally's name
A New York college has altered the sign at a student apartment building bearing the name of a major benefactor and Donald Trump supporter who insulted President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. The sign outside the building on the St. Bonaventure University campus had read "Paladino House."
