College alters sign bearing Obamas-ba...

College alters sign bearing Obamas-bashing Trump ally's name

8 hrs ago

A New York college has altered the sign at a student apartment building bearing the name of a major benefactor and Donald Trump supporter who insulted President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. The sign outside the building on the St. Bonaventure University campus had read "Paladino House."

