Co-discoverer of HIV Robert Gallo visiting UB to address future of viral and vaccine research

Gallo's visit to mark the admission of UB to the Global Virus Network, an international community of scholars focused on research and drug development Robert Gallo, co-discoverer of HIV as the cause of AIDS and creator of the HIV blood test, will visit the University at Buffalo to help mark the launch of the university's Global Virus Network Center of Excellence as one of the world's premier virology research centers. The Global Virus Network , co-founded by Gallo, is an international coalition of leading virologists from more than 20 countries who work together to understand why viruses cause illness and to develop drugs and vaccines that may prevent illness and death.

