Chase Leads to Crash on Seneca
Buffalo, NY A driver has serious injuries and six Buffalo school students have minor injuries after a car crashed into three vehicles, snarling traffic in the Seneca Babocck area Wednesday afternoon. Reports from the scene say it appears a chase led up to the crash.
