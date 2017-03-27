Channel 2 Reporter Scott Brown Passes Away
Buffalo, NY Longtime Channel 2 reporter Scott Brown has passed away after a long battle with cancer. He was 59. Brown began his broadcast journalism career at WEBR radio, and then moved to Channel 2 for the first of two stints.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|VIKING POWER
|20,937
|What is Sandy Beach's (WBEN RADIO) Real name????? (May '11)
|11 hr
|Dawn
|41
|Do black people like free things?
|13 hr
|Chet Booswahnic
|3
|Ann Coulter or Donald Trump (Oct '12)
|14 hr
|Chet Booswahnic
|41
|Did Tbird vote for Trump?
|Thu
|trumpski ruskie
|9
|wnia radio station question (Sep '09)
|Thu
|seaguygrr
|81
|Would the REAL Life Coach please take one step ... (Jul '10)
|Thu
|Life Coach
|85
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC