Catholic Charities Appeal Week 2017 starts April 2

Appeal Week 2017 marks strongest push for parish donations in effort to raise this year's goal of $11 million Appeal Week 2017, in support of Catholic Charities of Buffalo, begins next weekend in celebration of the generosity of Western New Yorkers who have contributed to the 2017 annual Appeal for Catholic Charities, and to encourage those who have not already donated to do so. Appeal Week takes place in parishes throughout the eight counties of Western New York, continuing through Palm Sunday, April 9. Parish volunteers will encourage and coordinate fundraising efforts at all weekend Masses to help achieve this year's $11 million goal.

