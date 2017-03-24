Catholic Charities Appeal Week 2017 starts April 2
Appeal Week 2017 marks strongest push for parish donations in effort to raise this year's goal of $11 million Appeal Week 2017, in support of Catholic Charities of Buffalo, begins next weekend in celebration of the generosity of Western New Yorkers who have contributed to the 2017 annual Appeal for Catholic Charities, and to encourage those who have not already donated to do so. Appeal Week takes place in parishes throughout the eight counties of Western New York, continuing through Palm Sunday, April 9. Parish volunteers will encourage and coordinate fundraising efforts at all weekend Masses to help achieve this year's $11 million goal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grand Island Pennysaver.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter or Donald Trump (Oct '12)
|9 hr
|Trumplethinskin
|12
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|Erik The Red
|20,929
|When dating a Colombian man, what are some info... (Sep '13)
|13 hr
|Tlk
|32
|Is Buffalo A Racist City?
|Fri
|Bob
|15
|David L. Buonamici
|Fri
|Bob
|4
|Did Tbird vote for Trump?
|Fri
|Your Name Here
|2
|Do asians think all white people look alike?? (Feb '09)
|Mar 23
|Buck Rohde
|159
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC