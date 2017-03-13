Calls for Cuomo to Clean Up NY Fleet ...

Calls for Cuomo to Clean Up NY Fleet with $117M Volkswagen Settlement

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: LongIsland.com

New York State has $117 million dollars coming to its coffers as a result of the national settlement stemming from Volkswagen cheating on emission standards. Albany, NY - March 10, 2017 - New York State has $117 million dollars coming to its coffers as a result of the national settlement stemming from Volkswagen cheating on emission standards .

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 26 min tellinitlikeitis 20,898
News 3 Shot at Genesee and Eller 2 hr Your Name Here 6
Loony Toons Bauere Demoted 9 hr Night Heat 10
Red alert snow storm 12 hr Night Heat 2
Where did Tbird go? Mon henu 12
Big Amherst scam Sun Weinstein 2
Where's Melania Trump's Birth Certificate? Mar 11 John 13
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Erie County was issued at March 14 at 12:53PM EDT

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,118 • Total comments across all topics: 279,544,194

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC