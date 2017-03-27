Call for Jacobs to Vote for Funding for High Needs Students

Buffalo, NY Parents and advocates called out State Senator Chris Jacobs Monday for his vote last week which they say gutted the Foundation Aid formula and shortchanging Buffalo and other high needs public schools. Schools statewide are owed $4.3 billion in Foundation aid, of which schools in Senator Jacobs' Senate District are owed $107 million, and Buffalo is owed $91 million.

