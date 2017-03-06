Burke Launches Petition Against Propo...

Burke Launches Petition Against Proposed Great Lakes Funding Cuts

Buffalo, NY An Erie County lawmaker says President Trump's proposal to trim funding to Great Lakes cleanup efforts is all wet. Legislator Patrick Burke says he opposes the Trump Administration's proposed elimination of the Clean Water Rule, as well as the stark reductions in Environmental Protection Agency funding that would cut funds for the Great Lakes pollution cleanup by 97%.

