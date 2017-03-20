Bumpy path lies ahead for Cuomoa s trail proposal
The Washington Spy Trail traces the route that President George Washington took on Long Island in 1790 to visit spies who proved crucial during the Revolutionary War. Unlike Washington's spies, Assembly Environmental Conservation Committee Chairman Steve Englebright, D-Suffolk County, wants to make sure the trail isn't hidden from New Yorkers and recreational enthusiasts if the state builds out a 750-mile trail system that criss-crosses the state.
