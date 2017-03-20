Bumpy path lies ahead for Cuomoa s tr...

Bumpy path lies ahead for Cuomoa s trail proposal

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

The Washington Spy Trail traces the route that President George Washington took on Long Island in 1790 to visit spies who proved crucial during the Revolutionary War. Unlike Washington's spies, Assembly Environmental Conservation Committee Chairman Steve Englebright, D-Suffolk County, wants to make sure the trail isn't hidden from New Yorkers and recreational enthusiasts if the state builds out a 750-mile trail system that criss-crosses the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Advocates concerned about unaccompanied minors ... 2 hr Oklahoma City Bom... 3
News Young mother, seeking a new life, wants happy h... (Dec '11) 5 hr lol 92
Kingsmen - DON'T READ 10 hr Night Heat 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 14 hr bayonne nj 20,931
Review: E Square Capital (Jul '08) 17 hr pnjk0102 22
Review: Cover Connection 18 hr pepe 1
Why don't you guys have any Tim Hortons? 22 hr Buck Rohde 7
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Mexico
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,311 • Total comments across all topics: 279,709,313

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC