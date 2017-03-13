Buffalo to pay $3.25 million to twin sisters injured by police tow truck
The City of Buffalo will pay $3.25 million to two Cheektowaga sisters who suffered spinal injuries when a Police Department tow truck ran a traffic light and triggered a crash downtown four years ago. Brigette Brzezniak will get $2.25 million under a settlement that was authorized Thursday by a Common Council committee.
