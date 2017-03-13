Buffalo to pay $3.25 million to twin ...

Buffalo to pay $3.25 million to twin sisters injured by police tow truck

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

The City of Buffalo will pay $3.25 million to two Cheektowaga sisters who suffered spinal injuries when a Police Department tow truck ran a traffic light and triggered a crash downtown four years ago. Brigette Brzezniak will get $2.25 million under a settlement that was authorized Thursday by a Common Council committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A day without liberals 1 hr Lil Bill 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr mexico 20,909
southeast works cover-up (Oct '12) 3 hr Conspiracy 535
NEW! Kingsmen MC Top Ten List! MUST READ! (Nov '08) Thu Higher Powers 137
Red alert snow storm Thu BLIZZARDBUSTER 3
News Advocates concerned about unaccompanied minors ... Thu what Fluffy doing... 1
Loony Toons Bauere Demoted Wed Night Heat 12
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,829 • Total comments across all topics: 279,629,049

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC