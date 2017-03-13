Buffalo Police Prepared for St. Patrick's Day Parade
Buffalo was recently named the top city to celebrate St. Patrick's Day and Buffalo police will certainly have their hands full with the parade on Sunday. "Every year the police department reviews what we did the year before and we come up with a new plan every year," Lieutenant Jeff Rinaldo said.
