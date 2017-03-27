Buffalo police chase ends when car crashes into school bus; 2 seriously hurt
A Buffalo police chase ended dramatically when a car crashed into a city school bus with at least six children aboard on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. A Buffalo police chase ended dramatically Wednesday when a car crashed into a city school bus with at least six children aboard.
