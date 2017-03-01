Buffalo Parents, Students, and Community Members to Join Cities...
In the wake of Betsy DeVos' confirmation, the People's March for Education Justice will focus resistance on the similarities between the Trump-DeVos agenda on public education and Governor Andrew Cuomo's education agenda. In addition to Buffalo, marches are planned for Rochester, Kingston, New York City, Schenectady, Syracuse and Wyandanch.
