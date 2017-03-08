Buffalo Man Sentenced for Strangling ...

Buffalo Man Sentenced for Strangling Ex-Girlfriend

Buffalo, NY A Buffalo man will spend the next 24 years to life behind bars for strangling his ex-girlfriend. 25-year-old Raymond Smith pleaded guilty to second degree murder as his trial was winding down in January.

