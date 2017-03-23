Buffalo Judge Craig Hannah emphasizes...

Buffalo Judge Craig Hannah emphasizes importance of education at Speaker Series

Buffalo City Court Judge Craig Hannah helped Erie Community College's Men of Merit Program kick off this year's Speaker Series Thursday. The program was established to foster excellence, distinction and integrity in the school's male African-American, Hispanic and Native American students.

