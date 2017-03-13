Buffalo Irish Center offers politicians a place to be green, and seen, on St. Patrick's Day
If you're a local elected official, St. Patrick's Day in Buffalo means making an appearance at the Buffalo Irish Center. Many local politicians joined local citizens to celebrate Irish-American heritage Friday at the Abbott Road venue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNED.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|57 min
|WPWW
|20,912
|A day without liberals
|7 hr
|Night Heat
|3
|southeast works cover-up (Oct '12)
|11 hr
|Conspiracy
|535
|NEW! Kingsmen MC Top Ten List! MUST READ! (Nov '08)
|Thu
|Higher Powers
|137
|Red alert snow storm
|Thu
|BLIZZARDBUSTER
|3
|Advocates concerned about unaccompanied minors ...
|Thu
|what Fluffy doing...
|1
|Loony Toons Bauere Demoted
|Wed
|Night Heat
|12
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC