Buffalo Fire: All Clear at Possible Meth Lab

The Buffalo Fire Department spent several hours early Friday at the scene of a possible meth lab near the corner of Hoyt Street and Potomac Ave. before ultimately saying nothing significant was found Crews were called to the scene near 4 am but few details are available. They were treating it as a "level one" hazardous materials incident, which carries with it the lowest priority or risk to the public, There was no fire or evacuations, and fire officials tell WIVB News 4 Buffalo that no meth lab was on site.

