Buffalo Fire: All Clear at Possible Meth Lab
The Buffalo Fire Department spent several hours early Friday at the scene of a possible meth lab near the corner of Hoyt Street and Potomac Ave. before ultimately saying nothing significant was found Crews were called to the scene near 4 am but few details are available. They were treating it as a "level one" hazardous materials incident, which carries with it the lowest priority or risk to the public, There was no fire or evacuations, and fire officials tell WIVB News 4 Buffalo that no meth lab was on site.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 min
|Frankspickelbarre...
|20,927
|Is Buffalo A Racist City?
|6 hr
|Bob
|15
|Ann Coulter or Donald Trump (Oct '12)
|6 hr
|Chet Booswahnicki
|6
|David L. Buonamici
|7 hr
|Bob
|4
|Did Tbird vote for Trump?
|11 hr
|Your Name Here
|2
|Do asians think all white people look alike?? (Feb '09)
|Thu
|Buck Rohde
|159
|is Nalina Shapiro fat? (Dec '12)
|Thu
|Truthful and honest
|93
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC