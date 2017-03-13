Bucknell player throws basketball directly off the face of a West...
Bucknell player throws basketball directly off the face of a West Virginia player from point-blank range in painful looking blooper March Madness is officially underway, and it didn't take long for the basketball tournament to give us its first truly painful-looking blooper. Bucknell, a 13-seed in the West Region, is locked in a close first-round game against West Virginia, a 4-seed, in Buffalo, NY.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|southeast works cover-up (Oct '12)
|17 min
|Anonymous
|534
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|gotcha
|20,900
|NEW! Kingsmen MC Top Ten List! MUST READ! (Nov '08)
|10 hr
|Higher Powers
|137
|Red alert snow storm
|13 hr
|BLIZZARDBUSTER
|3
|A day without liberals
|15 hr
|Billy
|1
|Advocates concerned about unaccompanied minors ...
|22 hr
|what Fluffy doing...
|1
|Loony Toons Bauere Demoted
|Wed
|Night Heat
|12
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC