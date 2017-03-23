Bisons Celebrating 30th Season at Coca-Cola Field
The Buffalo Bisons are preparing for their 30th season at Coca-Cola Field with several new food options plus other activities for the new season which begins on April 6. "What we try to control is the experience when somebody comes to the ballpark," Bisons General Manager Michael Buczkowski said. "We continue to have a great partnership with the City of Buffalo who has funded again another phase of adding more green seats to the ballpark and hopefully a third phase this fall."
