Bak computers expanding again, bestin...

Bak computers expanding again, besting global giants

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WNED

Buffalo's homegrown computer maker showed off its new expansion and manufacturing operation on Buffalo's East Side on Tuesday. Bak USA headquarters continues to expand in Compass East, on the site of the old Sheehan Hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNED.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Waikiki shyit water 20,882
News Higgins Calls on Amtrak to Advocate for Central... 7 hr Night Heat 3
Free building supplies 17 hr Dumb as a Rock 3
Mayor Brown doesn't need a fourth term 18 hr lol 2
News 3 Shot at Genesee and Eller Tue JoeBlow 3
Loony Toons Bauere Demoted Tue Night Heat 4
Liberals Wake Up Tue Night Heat 10
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Ebola
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,557 • Total comments across all topics: 279,412,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC