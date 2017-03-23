Assemblyman Calls For WNYCPC To Remian Open

Buffalo, NY New York State Assemblyman, Michael Kearns and State Senator, Patrick Gallivan are asking state health officials to re-consider a proposed plan to consolidate the Western New York Children's Psychiatric Center with the Buffalo Psychiatric Center. Kearns says he believes the merger of the facilities would pose a great risk to young patients and he cited a recent incident where a nurse was knock unconscious by a patient at the Forest Avenue facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.