Assemblyman Calls For WNYCPC To Remian Open
Buffalo, NY New York State Assemblyman, Michael Kearns and State Senator, Patrick Gallivan are asking state health officials to re-consider a proposed plan to consolidate the Western New York Children's Psychiatric Center with the Buffalo Psychiatric Center. Kearns says he believes the merger of the facilities would pose a great risk to young patients and he cited a recent incident where a nurse was knock unconscious by a patient at the Forest Avenue facility.
