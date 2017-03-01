Ashes to go! "We're everywhere"
With the wind blowing, the rain falling and the fog shrouding downtown Buffalo this Ash Wednesday, Rev. Will Mebane was holding an umbrella in front of St. Paul's Cathedral and offering "ashes to go" to anyone interested in stopping.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will Trump be impeached by the end of the year?
|27 min
|Joe
|24
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|20,859
|Hon. Sam Hoyt Aborted Secret Love Child w/ Unde... (Aug '08)
|9 hr
|Bob 91
|11
|Why are buffalo police so corrupt?
|12 hr
|tru dat
|8
|Is Buffalo A Racist City?
|12 hr
|Yobabe
|13
|hottest female on local TV (Jul '08)
|13 hr
|Buck Rohde
|49
|Daily life of Joe Dooshbag Conservative Republican
|Tue
|Joe
|17
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC