Arts Services Initiative of WNY plans for 2nd annual 'Make Music Day' in Buffalo & Niagara Falls
Arts Services Initiative of Western New York has announced Buffalo and Niagara Falls will join cities across the country and around the world for the second time to celebrate "Make Music Day" on June 21. "Make Music Day" is a worldwide celebration of music. ASI launched local participation in 2016 with 30 performances at 16 venues in Erie and Niagara counties, which, collectively, attracted over 5,000 participants and attendees.
