Arraignment for Mother Accused of Abducting Daughter

After an outburst Saturday in Buffalo City Court, a judge doubled bail for the Buffalo mother accused of abducting her daughter. Mikesha Lawson, 23 was arraigned on charges of custodial interference, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal contempt and resisting arrest.

