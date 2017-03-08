Andrew Peters cleared to resume coaching

Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Two people with direct knowledge of the decision have told The Associated Press that former NHL enforcer Andrew Peters has been cleared to resume coaching his youth hockey team in Buffalo following his involvement in an on-ice brawl last month. The people said Peters completed a one-game suspension issued by the New York State Amateur Hockey Association.

