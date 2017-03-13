American citizens: U.S. border agents...

American citizens: U.S. border agents can search your cellphone

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

American citizens Akram Shibly, left, and Kelly McCormick had their phones searched as they reentered the U.S. at Niagara Falls, New York on two separate trips in January 2017. BUFFALO, N.Y. - When Akram Shibly and Kelly McCormick returned to the U.S. from a trip to Toronto on Jan. 1, 2017, U.S. Customs & Border Protection officers held them for two hours, took their cellphones and demanded their passwords.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Henry Francisco 20,900
Gay Skype Fun (Aug '15) 8 hr collegedude123 2
News 3 Shot at Genesee and Eller 11 hr Your Name Here 6
Loony Toons Bauere Demoted 18 hr Night Heat 10
Red alert snow storm 21 hr Night Heat 2
Where did Tbird go? Mon henu 12
Big Amherst scam Mar 12 Weinstein 2
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Erie County was issued at March 14 at 9:44PM EDT

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,818 • Total comments across all topics: 279,553,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC