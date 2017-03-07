Allergy Alert recall: WEGMANS Milk Chocolate Big Ear Bunny Sucker
Landies Candies Co. Inc. of Buffalo, NY is recalling its 3-oz packages of "WEGMANS Milk Chocolate Big Ear Bunny Sucker", Net Wt 3 oz, Lot # 35016, Best by 9-15-2017 because they may contain undeclared peanuts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 Shot at Genesee and Eller
|7 hr
|JoeBlow
|3
|Mayor Brown doesn't need a fourth term
|8 hr
|JoeBlow
|1
|Loony Toons Bauere Demoted
|9 hr
|Night Heat
|4
|Liberals Wake Up
|9 hr
|Night Heat
|10
|Artist to create permanent mural on Buffalo's E...
|12 hr
|Buck Rohde
|2
|RICO for the Cuomo Syndicate
|17 hr
|Corruptocraticans
|1
|Double shooting in North Buffalo (Mar '09)
|Mon
|Frankie we miss you
|198
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC