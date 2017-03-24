400 Buffalo students to explore STEM on medical campus
"Genome Day" begins Thursday with a pep rally at Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The eighth-graders from Buffalo public schools will hear from Mayor Byron Brown, Superintendent Kriner Cash and leaders from Roswell Park and the University at Buffalo's bioinformatics and life sciences center.
