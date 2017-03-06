3 Shot at Genesee and Eller
There are 2 comments on the WBEN-AM Buffalo story from 18 hrs ago, titled 3 Shot at Genesee and Eller. In it, WBEN-AM Buffalo reports that:
Buffalo, NY Buffalo Police say three people have been wounded, one seriously, after a shooting at Genesee and Eller Monday afternoon. Police say it was an apparent drive-by shoot An 18 year old Buffalo male and a 19 year old Buffalo male appear to have injuries that are non-life threatening in nature.
#1 8 hrs ago
...more monkey business..
#2 1 hr ago
Buggalo = Chicago East.
