3 Shot at Genesee and Eller

There are 2 comments on the WBEN-AM Buffalo story from 18 hrs ago, titled 3 Shot at Genesee and Eller. In it, WBEN-AM Buffalo reports that:

Buffalo, NY Buffalo Police say three people have been wounded, one seriously, after a shooting at Genesee and Eller Monday afternoon. Police say it was an apparent drive-by shoot An 18 year old Buffalo male and a 19 year old Buffalo male appear to have injuries that are non-life threatening in nature.

lol

Stony Brook, NY

#1 8 hrs ago
...more monkey business..
Buck Rohde

Buffalo, NY

#2 1 hr ago
Buggalo = Chicago East.
Buffalo, NY

