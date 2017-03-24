24-hour fundraiser for United Way's l...

24-hour fundraiser for United Way's literacy program

Did you know that for every $5 donated to United Way of Northern Chautauqua County's Early Grade Literacy Program during Spring it On WNY, two preschool children will receive literacy kits or 10 children in kindergarten through third grade will receive a book to take home? Spring It On WNY was created as a 24-hour online fundraising event to mobilize citizens to donate to a favorite agency, to highlight the impact that giving has on organizations, and to strengthen and support the local community. Secure, online donations to United Way of Northern Chautauqua County's Early Grade Literacy Program can be made at www.springiton.org/organizations/united-way-of-northern-chautauqua-county.

