18-year-old pleads not guilty to shooting 4, 1 fatally

An 18-year-old suspected of shooting four people in Buffalo, one fatally, while free on bail last summer is being held after pleading not guilty to murder and other charges. Jaylin Wiggins was arraigned in Erie County Court Friday on charges of murder, attempted murder, assault and weapons possession.

