Winter! It's not over yet, but it's pretty easy to take

A February Presidents Day weekend to remember for the Buffalo and Western New York region as windows were open, shorts were the fashion choice and sunglasses were back in style! And while there is a bit of a roller coaster for temperatures in the long range forecast, in general things look pretty promising. The milder temperatures are stunted only slightly today and Monday before another round of even milder air basks the northeast and Buffalo area.

