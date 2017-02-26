Why It's Been So Warm On The East Coast

Why It's Been So Warm On The East Coast

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: National Public Radio

The east coast saw record-breaking high temperatures this past week. Meteorologist Bob Henson talks with NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro about what's behind the early spring weather.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Daily life of Joe Dooshbag Conservative Republican 6 hr frilled2b 10
Will Trump be impeached by the end of the year? Sat history teacher 12
hottest female on local TV (Jul '08) Sat Doug 47
Why are African-Americans disliked so much? Feb 23 uncle milty 42
Corruption in The Village of Blasdell Feb 23 exposeblasdell 1
Hey Muslim, Bite Me Feb 23 abdellina Hassan 1
WNY Independent Living, Inc. (Feb '16) Feb 22 steve 2
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,992 • Total comments across all topics: 279,166,594

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC