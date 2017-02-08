What's Next for the Scajaquada Corridor Project?
Buffalo, NY The public comment period has expired for the Scajaquada Corridor project, and what's on everyone's mind is what's next? Michael DeLuca of the Parkside Community Association says the overwhelming comment from residents is not enough is being done. "The intersection sizes concern us.
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Buck Rohde
|20,817
|What Do You Think About Buffalo's Italian Festi...
|Wed
|mary
|5
|Why are African-Americans disliked so much?
|Wed
|major Nadal Hassan
|10
|Proof that black youths stole sagging pants fro...
|Tue
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|5
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|Tue
|Rufus
|29
|Where is the best place to drop off stray cats? (Feb '12)
|Tue
|Username
|15
|Free building supplies
|Tue
|Dave
|1
