What Do You Think About Buffalo's Italian Festival Moving to the Outer Harbor?
There are 2 comments on the WNYMedia.net story from 15 hrs ago, titled What Do You Think About Buffalo's Italian Festival Moving to the Outer Harbor?
Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation , Outer Harbor Management Group, the City of Buffalo, and the Italian Heritage Festival Association announce the relocation of the Galbani A Buffalo Italian Heritage Festival from Hertel Avenue to Buffalo's Outer Harbor. The family-friendly festival, which celebrates 30 years of authentic food, lively music, and entertaining cultural traditions, will be held from "Everyone looks forward to the Italian Fest each year," said ECHDC Chairman Robert Gioia .
#1 11 hrs ago
move it right out of that sh*thole known as buffalo.,then more people might go
#2 7 hrs ago
5 dollars entrance fee and a pain in the anis to manuver your car down there and probably a fee to park. Most of the food is also a rip off.
