What Do You Think About Buffalo's Ita...

What Do You Think About Buffalo's Italian Festival Moving to the Outer Harbor?

There are 2 comments on the WNYMedia.net story from 15 hrs ago, titled What Do You Think About Buffalo's Italian Festival Moving to the Outer Harbor?. In it, WNYMedia.net reports that:

Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation , Outer Harbor Management Group, the City of Buffalo, and the Italian Heritage Festival Association announce the relocation of the Galbani A Buffalo Italian Heritage Festival from Hertel Avenue to Buffalo's Outer Harbor. The family-friendly festival, which celebrates 30 years of authentic food, lively music, and entertaining cultural traditions, will be held from "Everyone looks forward to the Italian Fest each year," said ECHDC Chairman Robert Gioia .

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WNYMedia.net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
lol

East Aurora, NY

#1 11 hrs ago
move it right out of that sh*thole known as buffalo.,then more people might go
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Dupree dArc

Buffalo, NY

#2 7 hrs ago
5 dollars entrance fee and a pain in the anis to manuver your car down there and probably a fee to park. Most of the food is also a rip off.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are African-Americans disliked so much? 1 hr major Nadal Hassan 10
Proof that black youths stole sagging pants fro... 12 hr The TRUMP of Trolls 5
News Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com... 19 hr Rufus 29
Where is the best place to drop off stray cats? (Feb '12) 22 hr Username 15
Free building supplies Tue Dave 1
Strip clubs Mon Chet Booswahnicki 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Dan 20,813
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,004 • Total comments across all topics: 278,662,639

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC