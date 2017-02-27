Warmest February on Record for WNY
Just a couple years after experiencing the coldest February on record, the Buffalo area has just finished the warmest February! The average temperature of 34.4 degrees beat out the former warmest February, which occurred in 1998. That year, the month saw an average temperature of 34.1. In all, 21 days in February were warmer than the monthly average, including the final 12 days of the month.
