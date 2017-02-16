Warm Up WNY donates 4 thousand blankets to Women and Childrena s Hospital
BUFFALO, N.Y. - "It's the sense of normalizing and comfort. Some kids bring blankets from home but many do not, many are here after an emergency," said Sue Mirabella, Women and Children's hospital Child Life Specialist Thanks to Warm Up WNY nearly 4 thousand blankets were donated to Women and Children's Hospital of Buffalo on Thursday.
